Recap: SGA Senate meets to provide campus updates

Scott Leathrum, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State Student Senate met on Monday night to provide campus updates to the Senate and the student body. No bills were considered at the meeting.

A topic of discussion was the renaming of Bibb Graves Hall, where Jerod Sharp mentioned that the Board of Trustees would hear concerns from students and make a decision within the next few weeks.

In August, the SGA Senate voted unanimously to recommend renaming Bibb Graves Hall and the Faculty Senate did the same on Sept. 16.

This bill was introduced after calls from JSU students and the Diversity Committee on campus for a new name to be decided for Bibb Graves Hall. These calls included a popular petition on change.org started by a JSU student. These calls came due to Grave’s involvement in the Ku Klux Klan and history as a legislator.

The Board of Trustees meeting was held on Tuesday morning and as of now they have not announced their decision. Jerod Sharp, the SGA president, encouraged his fellow senators on Monday to attend the meeting.

“I’m sure that the trustees would love to see student involvement,” says Sharp.

Senator Adam McNeal mentioned during his address that Monday was the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election and noted that their voter drives on campus were successful.

SGA President Jerod Sharp mentioned the new classification standard for classes that JSU President Don Killingsworth outlined in an email sent to the student body on Sunday.

“Registration will be normal, but there will be a description next to the class on whether it is online, hybrid or in person,” he said.

Sharp also outlined ways for the senators to better describe the new system to fellow students. This included informing them on how each class description outlines the amount and style of involvement for students, like whether or not hybrid classes will have required attendance lectures through Microsoft Teams or Zoom.