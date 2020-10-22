OPINION: Alabamians should have the right to early voting, especially in a pandemic

Ashley Phillips, Copy Editor

Nov. 3 is around the corner and Election Day is fast approaching as Americans eagerly await flocking to the polls to cast their ballots. However, in the midst of a pandemic, many worry about the potential consequences of a large gathering.

Not everyone is trusting of mail-in ballots, but also, not everyone has the luxury of taking the risk of being in public spaces. Many states, such as Florida, have opted to begin early voting to cut down on the potential health ramifications.

The US Vote Foundation reported that 28 states and Washington, DC are actively participating in early voting. Alabama is not one of these states, but it should be.

The 2020 presidential election is arguably the most important election in our lifetime. So much of our future rides on the decision Nov. 3 holds.

Many states are reporting voters lining up outside of poll sites with longer than two- and three-hour wait times already. Ensuring social distancing and proper sanitation will undoubtedly slow the process for all voting patrons.

That’s with allowing for extra time by casting ballots now. Imagine attempting to get all of that done in a day.

Despite the potential dangers from COVID-19, Studies from the Pew Research Center suggested that interest in the 2020 election will have voters flocking to polls in a turnout that will break records. As the deadly disease rages across America untamed and as even more households are affected by the economic downfall it has created, this study shows just how important this election is to the American people.

Voting is supposed to be one of the nations most protected decision making processes. No matter what your political alliance, or what your beliefs on the severity of COVID-19, everyone deserves to feel safe on Election Day.