JSU Organization Spotlight: Ambassadors

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

The Jacksonville State University Ambassador program was created in 2000 with the hopes of helping the admissions department with the important task of recruiting.

“We have strived to continue attending events that the Admissions department presents,” said Lauren Shirley, president of the JSU Ambassador program.

The Ambassadors serve as hosts and hostesses of the university, taking on tasks such as greeting prospective students and making them feel welcome on campus.

The Ambassadors are all about serving the community. Typically, they organize food drives and volunteer at nursing homes. On a daily basis, the Ambassadors are representing the university and what the university stands for. The students who are involved with the organization are ambitious students who are actively involved in all aspects of campus.

COVID-19 and the limitations associated with it have not deterred the Ambassadors. They continue to meet in-person while following the JSU guidelines.

The Ambassadors are also the students who give campus tours, and thankfully, they are still able to continue giving these to future Gamecocks. They even recently worked Campus Tour Day, one of their biggest events.

The organization currently has 32 active members and has an interview process that takes place in the spring semester. To be considered for a spot in the Ambassadors organization, a student has to have completed one semester at JSU, hold a 2.5 or higher GPA, be a full-time student during the interview process and while serving on the team.

The Ambassadors meet every other Thursday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Ayers Hall, room 149.

If you’re full of Gamecock pep and are interested in recruiting new Gamecocks by sharing personal experiences from your time at JSU, this organization is perfect for you. The motto for the Ambassadors is “Beyond All Limits” because they believe as Ambassadors, it’s their duty to serve beyond the limits, especially in this unprecedented year.

For more information about the Ambassadors program, you can follow their Instagram account, @jsu_ambassadors.