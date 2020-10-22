John Grass cleared to travel with Gamecocks to Florida International game

Scott Young, Editor in Chief

Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass will be joining his team on their flight this afternoon to Miami, Fla. to compete against Florida International tomorrow, according to the university.

“Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, I experienced mild symptoms that only lasted a short time,” said Grass. “My symptoms never returned and after serving time in self isolation, I am able to rejoin our team for Friday’s game at FIU.”

Grass tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was absent to JSU’s 24-17 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. In a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, Grass explained that he felt fine and was not exhibiting symptoms of the virus that day.

Both the guidance of the university and the Centers for Disease Control recommend a ten-day isolation period for COVID-19-positive patients. The Florida International game is set to take place eight days after Grass announced his diagnosis.

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and well wishes over the past week and our staff and players for continuing to work and prepare for these final two games,” said Grass. “I look forward to being back on the sideline with my team.”

The Gamecocks are set to face off against Florida International tomorrow, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Greg Seitz, JSU’s athletic director, tweeted a photo of him on his flight to Miami, Fla. this afternoon: