Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar stream ‘Among Us’ as the game repopularizes

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

The online action and mystery multiplayer game known as Among Us has created quite the craze with teens and young adults in recent weeks. It has even caught the attention of two members of Congress.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently hosted a livestream on the streaming platform Twitch to play Among Us with a variety of popular YouTubers and alongside her colleague Ilhan Omar, a congresswoman from Minnesota.

“When it comes to video games, it’s the lore,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “How did these people get here? What year are we in?”

Ocasio-Cortez used the stream to promote voting and encourage viewers to cast their ballot in the upcoming election. During the livestream, Ocasio-Cortez encouraged viewers to “make a voting plan.”

The livestream peaked at around 439,000 concurrent viewers, which makes it the third most-watched stream on Twitch, according to CNET. Ocasio-Cortez has since garnered more than 4.5 million views and more than 545,000 followers on Twitch.

Among Us is a multiplayer game that requires at least four people, but no more than 10, to start a game. The game can be played publicly online with strangers from all over the world or privately with friends by sharing the game code. Each player chooses a name and a color for their avatar before the game starts.

Among Us is similar to other virtual games such as Push the Button from The Jackbox Party Pack 6, as well as games typically played live in person such as Mafia and Werewolf. Among Us is a fun and interesting game that requires players to use deduction and reasoning skills to make decisions that could make or break their chances of winning the game.

Once the game begins, one to three people are randomly chosen as “imposters” and can kill and sabotage everyone else in the game. Other players are considered “crewmates” and are given a set of tasks to complete. If there is more than one imposter in a game, the imposters know each others’ identities. However, the crewmates have no idea who the imposters are at the start of the game. The goal of the game is for the crewmates to discover who among them is an imposter before all of the Crewmates are killed.

Each time a dead body is reported by another player or an emergency meeting is called, all remaining players must confer to decide who among them they think the imposter is. At the end of a timed discussion, every player must either cast a vote for another player they believe to be the Imposter to be ejected from the game, or skip.

Once you are killed or ejected, you can speak with other killed or ejected players but no living players can see your comments. You are still able to complete tasks, and if you are ejected as an imposter, you are still able to sabotage other players. To win the game, you must either survive or complete all of your tasks and figure out who the Imposter is.

Among Us was first released by the American game publisher InnerSloth to Apple and Android app stores in June 2018. The game was recently repopularized on Tik Tok and has now been downloaded more than 100 million times, according to the developer. The game can be purchased only through a Windows operating system on Steam for $4.99.