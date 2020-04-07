JSU adopts pass/no credit grading policy due to COVID-19 pandemic

Scott Young, News Editor

Jacksonville State University announced on Tuesday evening that the university will adopt the pass/no credit grading policy for the spring 2020 semester. The policy will apply to most undergraduate and graduate students.

“I understand this has been a trying time for everyone on campus,” said Don Killingsworth in an email to students. “We hope this policy eases some of the stress, while also ensuring that students receive the education they deserve.”

The pass/no credit grading policy will allow eligible students to choose a “pass” or “no credit” option after letter grades are posted on May 1 for spring 2020 courses. A student’s cumulative grade point average will not be impacted by either option.

Grades will be assigned as normal and once they are posted, the university encourages students to review their grades and determine which courses they will request the options for.

In order to receive the “pass” option, a student must have received a “C” or higher in the course, or a “D” or higher in certain instances. A “pass” option indicates that you have received the credits for a class toward graduation requirements.

All “F” grades will be converted to “no credit”. “D” grades will be converted to “no credit” except in special situations where a “D” may be converted to “pass” for certain undergraduate students. “No credit” indicates that a student has not completed the course satisfactorily.

Students will be able to select either option for each course individually.

An electronic request form will be available by May 1 at 4:00 p.m. where students can request the pass/no credit option. The deadline for graduate students to submit their form is May 1 at 4:00 p.m. and for other students it is May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

