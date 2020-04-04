OPINION: JSU will overcome COVID-19, as we did with the tornadoes

Cody Shaw, Special to the Chanticleer

Jacksonville State University is among the best campuses in the nation. The student-teacher ratio is bearable, there are several things to do on and off campus, plenty of good eats both on and off campus, excellent facilities, including a new recreation center and even plans to expand the university.

Times are looking up if you are a Gamecock. The only problem is that no one is there to enjoy it because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

This virus has stopped all campus activity, and eventually stopped most “nonessential” activity around the country, but Gamecocks, we’ve seen this before. We saw this two years ago when a tornado ripped through our beloved campus, our home.

I have been at Jacksonville State since 2016, and I have seen time and time again where we have put aside our differences and come together as a family when it mattered most. I watched our campus heal from what some said was unhealable. I saw students crying together and comforting each other in that crisis. I saw students opening what they had to others to heal the wounds. I’ve seen students come together to help one another in times of need.

When I think of JSU, I think of strength, unity, community, family. JSU is a family. Faculty, staff, students, alumni. We all come together when our backs are against the wall. Well, today is no different.

We are facing an unseeable threat. It hasn’t ripped apart our buildings, or knocked down trees, but it has caused our family to go our separate ways for the time being. It has canceled sporting events, concerts, club meetings, and campus classes and clinicals. What it has not done is broken our Gamecock spirit. We have overcome, we are overcoming, we will overcome.

Check on your friends, practice social distancing, wash your hands and face, sanitize and above all, remain calm. This too shall pass.

