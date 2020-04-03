JSU announces closure of university housing effective April 7

Anna Gurganus, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University announced on Wednesday evening that all university residence halls and apartments are scheduled to close Tuesday, April 7 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All current residents have until that time to move out of their housing location.

Residents will receive a prorated credit and will be released from summer housing leases.

“To protect the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students, the university will close most academic and administrative buildings, including athletic facilities, effective immediately,” the email read.

If any student is unable to vacate due to extenuating circumstances, they may apply for an exemption. If accepted, these students will be relocated to keep residents in one area.

The university also announced that all summer 2020 classes will be held online. Other decisions pertaining to the summer semester will be announced as soon as possible.

Jack Hopper Dining Hall and The Red Rooster will continue to serve take out only. The Gamecock Food Pantry will also be open for those in need of food and supplies. Students can email jsuhousing@jsu.edu to arrange a time to visit the food pantry.

The Student Health Center will remain open during its normal hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If needed, transportation from campus to the health center will be available to students and can be accessed by calling 256-782-5885.

The Houston Cole Library is continuing to offer curbside pickup between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Technology Support Center will now only be available through email or Microsoft Teams. For any technology support needs, students should email techcenter@jsu.edu.

The bursar’s office, human resources and the mail center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students are urged to only visit these offices if the situation is urgent and cannot be handled over the phone.

Last Friday, the university announced that it would continue the remainder of the spring 2020 semester online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

