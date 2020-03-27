BREAKING: JSU confirms online classes for rest of spring semester, postpones graduation

Scott Young, News Editor

Jacksonville State University announced in an email to students on Friday evening that classes will remain online for the remainder of the spring semester in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Online classes will resume on Monday, March 30.

“We are committed to providing you the outstanding education you expected upon enrolling at JSU and will continue classes via online instruction,” the email reads.

Additionally, the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies scheduled for May 1 to 2 will be postponed.

“The university will hold commencement ceremonies for the spring graduating class either in late May or early June,” the email says. “If we are unable to hold the ceremonies then, the spring graduates will participate in a ceremony August 1.”

Residence halls will remain open throughout the remainder of the spring semester, and students wishing to move out early may sign up for a move-out time between March 30 and April 4.

“Students who choose to move out will receive a prorated credit for housing and meals beginning March 30 if they move out of residence halls and apartments by April 4,” the email explains.

Houston Cole Library will be closed the week of March 30 and only open to critical library personnel, but electronic materials such as iPads can be delivered curbside to students. The Recreation and Fitness Center will remain closed.

“Most university offices will remain closed next week; however, critical administrative offices will be open with minimal staff to ensure continuity of operations, with support from staff working remotely,” the email to students reads. “Departmental staff will be monitoring voicemail and email, with email being the first choice of communication.”

All food service at the university will be provided by the Jack Hopper Dining Hall and The Red Rooster through takeout only.

Prorated dining credit will be available through Sodexo and any unused flex dollars will roll over to summer 2020 or fall 2020.

On March 12, the university announced that classes would be transitioning to online classes for the time being after a student fell ill and was tested for COVID-19. Later, the student tested negative for the virus.

The announcement comes as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama tops 600, with three of those being in Calhoun County.

Earlier in the day, Governor Ivey announced that all non-essential businesses in the state would be closed until April 17.

Additionally, Ivey ordered that all K-12 public schools in Alabama would remain closed for the rest of the school year and that online instruction would take place beginning April 6.

