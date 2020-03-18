Altuna named OVC female golfer of the week

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Wednesday, March 11, that Junior Ana Perez Altuna was named OVC Female Golfer of the week. This was Altuna’s first OVC golfer of the week for the present season.

Altuna was given the award following the River Landing Classic on March 10 where she tied for seventh place with 68 other competitors on the 72-par, 6.082-yard course. Her incredible performance helped lead her team to fourth place overall out of the twelve other teams in the competition.

Altuna turned in rounds of 71-75-74 to finish the 54-hole event with a 4-over 220. Altuna was just four shots behind the medalist. She also recorded eight birdies and 36 pars in her 54 holes, guiding the Gamecocks to their third fourth-place finish of the season. Altuna is currently tied for fifth in the OVC in stroke average (75.4).

JSU as a whole shot a final-round 292, completing a 54-hole score of 889 and finished just eight shots behind first-place UNC Wilmington. USC Upstate finished second with an 882 and East Tennessee State claimed third, just three shots ahead of JSU.

Altuna also saw an impressive performance in the previous competition at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the biggest tournament is collegiate golf.

Altuna tied for 41st in the 264-player field. She saw 1-under 71 to catapult 28 spots up the leaderboard. Five birdies on the day helped her cap a 54-hole 222 (+6) after opening with a 73 on Sunday and a 78 on Monday. This helped the Gamecocks finish out no. 23 out of the 53 teams on the field.

In 2017-2018, Altuna was named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team and also played seven tournaments as a freshman. She scored an average of 78.05 over 20 rounds played and has a season low of 74 at the OVC Championship. She has been an integral part of the women’s golf team since.

All athletics have been suspended for the remainder of the semester in response to the COVID-19 virus, including women’s golf. However, Altuna will return to the field for the 2020-2021 academic year for her senior year.

