JSU residence halls to remain open during spring break to promote 'social distancing'

Scott Young, News Editor

The Jacksonville State University Office of Housing and Residence Life announced on Tuesday morning that all residence halls will remain open for spring break. The university announced the day prior that spring break will be extended by two days, beginning Thursday, March 19.

“Students in need of break housing will remain in their current assignments for the break,” read an announcement from JSU Housing and Residence Life.

The front desk hours will operate under limited hours until the university is closed for spring break on Thursday. However, no visitation will be allowed, except for parents to assist students in moving out. No overnight guests will be allowed either and doors must remain locked.

All housing tours have been cancelled until April 3.

The JSU housing office asks all students who live on current housing to fill out the following form to get a “clear picture” of who all will be staying for the break and who all will be going home: https://jsuweb.wufoo.com/forms/housing-spring-break-2020/.

The Gamecock Food Pantry hours in Sparkman Hall have been extended and will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 17.

Jack Hopper Dining Hall will have modified hours and be open between March 16 and March 29, serving brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and serving dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can contact the Office of Housing Operations and Residence Life by dialing 256-782-5122.

