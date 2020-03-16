JUST IN: JSU student tests negative for COVID-19

Scott Young, News Editor

Jacksonville State University announced on Monday, March 16 that a student under investigation for COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus.

“This is excellent news for the patient and all of us here at Jacksonville State University,” read a statement from the university. “We wish to express our gratitude to the medical professionals at RMC Anniston for providing their assistance during this time. We also thank the student for cooperating with self-isolation and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The university is currently awaiting results for others connected to JSU that have been tested for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the university announced that the student was being tested after falling ill the prior Sunday after returning from out-of-state and that all in-person classes would be cancelled.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16 there are 22 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. However, Calhoun County has no confirmed cases.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

