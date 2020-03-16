JSU dining modifies operations

Dining services changes hours of operation, offers take-out meals to students who are social distancing

Anna Gurganus, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University Dining Services announced Monday, March 16 that they are changing their service and operating hours for all on-campus dining locations, effective Thursday, March 19. The university will also accommodate students practicing “social distancing” by offering take-out options.

From Thursday, March 19 to Sunday, March 29, the Jack Hopper Dining Hall will have brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Theron Montgomery Building – which includes Chick-fil-A, Freshens and Mein Bowl – will also be open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Then, they will be closed for spring break.

The Gamecock Diner, Peak Café-Starbucks, Jazzman’s and WOW will all be closed until further notice.

Dining Services will update hours after Thursday, March 20 through social media and their website.

As for spring break, there will be dining options for students who decide to stay on campus rather than going home, according to Jim Brigham, JSU’s vice president for finance and administration.

“Both the Jack Hopper Cafeteria and the Red Rooster will accommodate take-out meals for students who want to practice ‘social distancing’,” said Brigham. “As part of an overall program to stay healthy, I recommend that students, faculty, and staff follow the posted guidelines for avoiding the corona-virus and eat a healthy diet with plenty of vitamin C & D.”

As of 4:47 p.m. on Monday, March 16 there are 29 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. However, there are no confirmed cases in Calhoun County or the campus of Jacksonville State University.

All campus events have also been cancelled including both on and off-campus student organizations and activities.

University offices, housing, dining, Gamecock Express, the campus bookstore, Houston Cole Library and the Recreation and Fitness Center will remain open. No Rec Center classes or intramural sports will be offered.

The Gamecock Express will run three buses through a normal route to campus while five buses will shuttle directly from Ayers Hall to the Student Health Center with no stops in-between.

For more information about what we know about COVID-19 and JSU operations, visit our recent Chanticleer article, https://jsuchanticleer.com/2020/03/15/what-we-know-about-jsu-operations-and-covid-19-so-far/.

