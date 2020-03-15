What we know about JSU operations and COVID-19 so far

Logan Irwin, Correspondent

A lot of new information and changes to the operations of Jacksonville State University have developed this past week in regards to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States and around the globe.

As of Sunday, March 15, The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed thirteen cases of COVID-19 in the state. As for the United States, 2,815 people within 49 states have tested positive. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a world-wide pandemic, meaning that the virus will likely spread to all of the countries around the globe.

Here are a few frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and ongoing JSU operations with the information we have obtained so far.

Will we have classes?

Classes will resume but will transition online to help coincide with JSU’s social distancing plan. Students should have received an email Thursday afternoon from The Office of the President with detailed information regarding how classes will function while the university is still participating in the social distancing plan.

Students are encouraged to contact their professor or email Online@JSU at online@jsu.edu for more information about their online classes.

Have any JSU students tested positive for COVID-19?

No. As of 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, no student has tested positive for the virus. However, a student has been tested for COVID-19 and the results have not been publicized.

When will we know the results of the test results of the student under investigation for COVID-19?

As of 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, the university has not received test results for the student under investigation for COVID-19.

The university stated on Thursday, March 12 that the test results would be available within 24-48 hours. However, 48 hours later, results have not been announced due to a backlog in state laboratories testing for COVID-19, according to the university.

What all is open on campus? What are the hours?

Student Health Center – Below are the current hours:

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Regular appointment and walk-in slots

Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Regular appointment and walk-in slots

Friday, 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Walk-ins only for respiratory and flu/cold-like symptoms

Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon: Walk-ins only for respiratory and flu/cold-like symptoms

University Housing – Remains open. For regular updates on university housing, visit http://www.jsu.edu/housing/index.html. However, all university housing – except the International House, Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall and all on-campus apartments – will be closed during Spring Break.

Dining – Locations on campus remain open with regular hours.

Gamecock Express – Current running routes for Gamecock Express:

Campus route currently running 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Blue Route Gamecock Village currently running 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Friday

Blue Route The Point currently running 7 am – 9 p.m., Monday – Friday

For students who need transport to the Student Health Center JSU currently has a fleet van running from Ayers Hall Central Stop directly to Student Health Center (no other stops), Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Campus Bookstore – Will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Houston Cole Library – As of Monday, March 16, the library will remain open, but with reduced hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The library will be closed to the general public, but will remain open for JSU faculty, students, and staff who are able to present their JSU ID. Houston Cole will close beginning Monday, March 22 for spring break, and then will reopen on March 30 with the same reduced hours, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Recreation and Fitness Center – Will remain open with regular hours, but no intramurals or Rec Center classes will take place.

What campus events are cancelled?

All events sponsored by the university, both on and off campus, have been cancelled at this time. This includes athletic events, student organization meetings, campus visits, student clubs, performances, exhibits and trainings.

Are student workers still reporting to work? Will they still be paid?

Student workers will continue to report to work as they usually would, and will still be paid. Should a student worker become unable to or wish not to report to work, they should contact their supervisor for more information.

When will we return to classes?

Jacksonville State administration stated in an email on Thursday, March 12, that they will be closely monitoring the situation in the coming weeks and will make a decision on April 3 as to whether or not in-person classes will resume or if online classes will continue for the rest of the semester.

What will happen with spring SGA elections?

Students should have received an email on Friday, March 13 with information pertaining to spring SGA elections being transitioned entirely online. Applications must be submitted online no later than Monday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. if they have not already been submitted on paper.

Have any stores closed or changed their business hours?

Red Threads (Jacksonville) – Closed until further notice via their Facebook page. The online store will remain accessible for the time being.

Walmart – Stores across the nation have cut their 24 hour policy and have reduced their hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Johnson’s (Jacksonville) – Online ordering has been suspended until further notice due to issues with keeping the store stocked and many products selling out quicker than they can be replaced.

How can I remain healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak?

Wash your hands often.

Avoid touching your face and those around you who have a cough or are sneezing.

Do not go into work or around others if you feel ill.

Focus on practicing good hygiene, drinking lots of water and getting enough rest to stay well.

Sanitize your cell phone.

Don’t panic.

Continue to check your “My JSU” email account for COVID-19 updates from the university.

For more information on how to stay safe and healthy, visit http://www.jsu.edu/coronavirus/students/index.html.

