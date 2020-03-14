JSU says they have not received test results for student under investigation for COVID-19 after 48 hours

Scott Young, News Editor

Jacksonville State University announced in an email on Saturday evening that they have not yet received test results from the student under investigation for COVID-19, after initially saying the test results would be received within 24-48 hours.

“The University believed we would have COVID-19 test results to share with the JSU family early this morning,” read the email. “However, at this time, we still have not received this information.”

The university said that initially the only diagnostic test that could be run for COVID-19 came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and that the state has received “very few” of these test kits from the CDC.

According to the university, now three commercial laboratories in the state of Alabama have the capabilities to perform tests for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, at this time, all of those laboratories are overwhelmed with tests to run,” the email explained.

On Thursday, the university announced that a student was under investigation for COVID-19 after travelling out-of-state and falling ill last Sunday and that all in-person classes would be cancelled. The university said that the student had only been to three locations on campus since Sunday: the weight training area at Kennamer Hall, Stone Center classroom 125 and the Student Health Center.

The person under investigation was placed in self-isolation and his roommates were moved to an alternate location and put in self-quarantine.

