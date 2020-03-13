Houston Cole Library to close to the public until further notice

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

University officials have announced that the Houston Cole Library will be closed to the public until further notice beginning on Friday, March 13.

The library’s temporary closure is a part of the university’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

JSU faculty, staff and students — with their JSU IDs — will still be allowed into the library to access computers, WiFi and other resources that may be necessary to complete online assignments or work related tasks.

There will also be a limited number of iPads available for checkout at the circulation desk in the lobby of the library for students that may need them to complete coursework.

This announcement also comes in the wake of the state of Alabama’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County, Alabama, as well as the first potential case at Jacksonville State University.

The university announced on Thursday, March 12 that all classes at JSU will take place online only beginning Friday, March 13 until further notice.

At this time, all on campus dining and housing locations remain open, as well as the University Recreation and Fitness Center. Student workers are also still able to continue working if they choose to do so.

As of Friday, March 13, the CDC is reporting 1,629 total cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 41 deaths nationwide.

JSU officials stated in a mass email to all students on Thursday, March 12 that they are remaining vigilant regarding possible cases of COVID-19 on JSU’s campus, and that an update will be given by April 3rd regarding the continuation of in-person classes and other campus events.

