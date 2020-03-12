UPDATED: JSU cancels in-person classes, announces student is being tested for COVID-19

UPDATED: 8:20 p.m. MARCH 10, 2020 – adds additional information provided to the student body from the office of the President

Josie Howell, Sports Editor and Scott Young, News Editor

On Thursday, March 12, the office of the president of Jacksonville State University sent an email to students, faculty and staff to report that there is currently a student who has been declared a person under investigation for COVID-19.

“The academic deans are working closely with faculty to determine continuity in course delivery,” the email reads.

While this does not mean that the person who is under investigation is confirmed to have COVID-19, the student’s symptoms met the criteria for testing. Currently, the results are still pending. The student is currently under self-isolation and roommates have been moved to an alternate location and put in self-quarantine.

According to the office of the President, the student fell ill Sunday evening after returning from out-of-state and has only been to three locations on-campus since returning. These areas include the weight room at Kennamar Hall, Stone Center classroom 125 and the Student Health Center. All of these locations will be cleaned and sanitized this evening, March 12.

JSU will immediately implement a social distancing plan starting Friday, March 13 where all classes will transition to online/distance learning courses. There will be no classes meeting starting Friday.

“The administration will be closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and make an announcement by April 3 regarding when in-person classes and other campus events will resume,” reads an update email from the president’s office.

All campus events have also been cancelled including both on and off-campus student organizations and activities.

University offices, housing, dining, Gamecock Express, the campus bookstore, Houston Cole Library and the Recreation and Fitness Center will remain open. No Rec Center classes or intramural sports will be offered.

The Gamecock Express will run three buses through a normal route to campus while five buses will shuttle directly from Ayers Hall to the Student Health Center with no stops in-between.

