JSU wins regional award for Greek life

Logan Irwin, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University was recently awarded the Top Fraternity and Sorority Community of the year while attending the annual Southeastern Greek Leadership Association in Atlanta.

JSU is home to nineteen different branches of greek life, all of which are housed under three councils. They are made up of the Interfraternity Council, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Panhellenic Council.

According to the press release from the University, “all three councils work together to ensure a positive fraternity and sorority experience that develops students into campus and community leaders.”

The SGLA’s award is presented to “an outstanding institutional community” that has gone above and beyond in serving sororities, fraternities, and the local community.

“This award shows that JSU is working hard to provide a positive fraternity and sorority experience to all students,” said Josh Robinson, the JSU associate dean of students. “Our student leaders have worked hard to make this recognition possible and have consistently been making positive changes to Fraternity and Sorority Life.”

JSU was also honored in Atlanta by receiving the Health, Safety, and Accountability Award. This award recognizes “the community that best illustrates an overall commitment to advancing health & safety as a priority within their community.”

“I am extremely proud of our community for being recognized as the Southeast’s Fraternity and Sorority Community of the Year by the Southeastern Greek Leadership Association,” said Robinson. “This award supports the fact that JSU is dedicated to providing a positive and enriching fraternity and sorority experience to our students.”

