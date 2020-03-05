Biden wins Alabama, claims Super Tuesday victory

Scott Young, News Editor

On Tuesday, March 3, the state of Alabama voted overwhelmingly for former Vice President Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee for president. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Biden captured 63.2 percent of the vote, with Senator Bernie Sanders coming in a distant second at 16.6 percent.

Of the fourteen states that held a primary on Tuesday, Biden won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Maine. Sanders won Colorado, Utah, Vermont and California. Businessman Mike Bloomberg won the American Samoa.

“For those that have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” said Biden in a speech on Tuesday. “Just a few days ago the press and the pundits declared the campaign dead. We are very much alive!”

Disappointing finishes in the early contests Iowa and New Hampshire initially put Biden’s campaign into limbo, propelling Sanders to front-runner status. The Biden campaign was boosted by a 30-point victory in South Carolina and received the endorsements of former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg the day before Super Tuesday.

In the Republican primary, voters chose former Auburn Tigers football head coach Tommy Tuberville and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to go head-to-head in a runoff election for the United States Senate. With 97 percent reporting, Tuberville is leading with 32 percent to Sessions’ 31 percent.

“Tonight, it looks like a great night for us and a bad night for the swamp,” Tuberville said to a cheering crowd. “We’re going to overtime and I know somebody that knows how to win in overtime.”

A statewide amendment to allow the Alabama governor to appoint the state school board was rejected by voters in a three to one margin. Opponents of the amendment argued that taking away the ability to vote on the school board is undemocratic.

A runoff election will be held on March 31 for races in which no candidate received 50 percent of the vote.

