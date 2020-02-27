OPINION: Jeff Sessions is the best man to send to Washington on behalf of Alabama

Will Milner, Special to the Chanticleer

As the Northern Regional Vice Chair for the College Republican Federation of Alabama, I have traveled the state to listen to candidates make their case on who should become the Republican Party’s nominee for the United States Senate seat. This is why I know that Jeff Sessions is the best man to send to Washington on behalf of our state.

Jeff Sessions has the experience necessary to be a strong fighter for Alabama and an efficient fighter for the conservative agenda. When looking at the candidates, Jeff Sessions stands apart from the rest. His past experience in the Senate is what we need to better Alabama: by bringing trade deals to the state, rebuilding our state’s infrastructure, strengthening our border and bringing jobs.

He is also a man who is not afraid to stand up for what is right, no matter the cost, and this has been proven in recent years. He is a man of principle, and this was seen through his time serving as the U.S. Attorney General. He remained firm on his decision to recuse himself from an investigation and upheld justice at the cost of a position he had been working towards his whole life. This alone stands out to me as not only brave, but selfless. This act shows that Jeff Sessions cares deeply about what is right rather than what is politically expedient.

Having Jeff Sessions return to the Senate would be a huge win for Alabama. He is well respected on the hill and he will carry a lot more weight with him as opposed to all of the other candidates who would be starting off fresh with little to no contacts within the Senate. Having these relationships is crucial to getting things done for Alabama and his previous time in Washington would be an invaluable asset to the people of Alabama. His voting record also shows that he would work tirelessly to protect the conservative movement which has come under fire from the media despite rare and record setting growth. Retaining the majority in the Senate and taking back the House is key to continuing the success we have seen over the last four years.

It is also worth noting that Sessions is a lifelong Alabamian and knows this state inside out. He knows the everyday issues that face the people of our state and cares deeply about moving our state forward while staying grounded in traditional conservative values. Our state is getting back into business and protecting the policies at the root of this growth is important for continuing the success that we have seen over the last four years. Senator Sessions knows Alabama, and he knows how to do the right thing for the people of Alabama. This is why I support Jeff Sessions for Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

