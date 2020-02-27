Newly formed ‘Clean and Green Club’ debuts at Jacksonville State

Breanna Hill, Arts & Entertainment Editor

This past Tuesday the newly formed Clean and Green Club (CGC) held its first meeting at 11 a.m. in room 234 located in Martin Hall. The CGC club will meet one a month and the club is open to not only students, but staff and citizens of the community are allowed to attend and be a part of the club as well.

The topics discussed at the first meeting involved getting to know what the club is about, what they hope to accomplish and possible future projects and goals. The club currently has eight members, and the club members are eager to gain potential new members within time.

JSU Clean and Green Club is a new eco-awareness and sustainability club that was created by students who were enrolled in Dr. Al Hamdani’s biodiversity class back in the fall of 2019. The students within the class had discussions about the need to educate others on not only local issues but worldwide issues too, while being educational and fun. Graduate students, under the advisement of Dr. Hamdani, created the CGC club in January of 2020.

Alabama is fifth in the nation in biodiversity, but the members of the club want to give a better understanding to those in the community what that exactly means. There can always be more learning when it comes to the subject, which is what the club is set up for.

The CGC club is already looking ahead for the future and planning some pretty interesting events that they hope involves more students and the rest of the community. One of their upcoming events is going to be a fundraiser held on St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s a two-part environmental education fundraiser: Recycle and Upcycle T-shirt Fair. The club is asking people to donate adult sized t-shirts for recycling instead of throwing them in the garbage which people tend to do more often. On St. Patrick’s Day the club will be doing the Upcycle part of the fundraiser to put the money they earn from that towards future club events and projects. While doing this the members of the club will educate those who participate and attend about upcycling and reusing. There will be a donation site set up somewhere on campus within the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day to raise money as well. Keep your ears open for a location for the site.

The current club members want to let everybody know that even though the club was formed by biology students, everyone is welcome to be a part of the club. Any person with any major can gain beneficial knowledge and experience within the club. Being part of the CGC can help produce prime, impressive content to beef up resumes that can impress future employers.

The JSU CGC’s mission statement: To raise awareness of Alabama’s Biodiversity among students and educate students and the community on the importance of sustainability. To raise the consciousness of JSU students to the effect of their own actions on the environment. To promote a sense of responsibility for the environment and a personal commitment to protect and preserve the environment. To cultivate an appreciation and interest in the environment.

To get more info about CGC contact Mary Lackey (Membership Chair) –mlackey@stu.jsu.edu.

