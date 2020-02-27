Gamecocks notch win over UAB

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State baseball team recorded an important win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham this past Wednesday, February 19 with a final score of 5-3. With the win, the Gamecocks moved to a 2-2 record on the season.

The pitching unit for JSU led the way in this game, holding UAB scoreless for seven innings. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks put out an early lead and stretched that lead thanks to a solid pitching game.

Freshman Camden Lovrich had his first start for the Gamecocks and was able to keep UAB to only four hits across the three innings he played. Junior Christian Edwards also pitched in a pair of scoreless innings and had two strikeouts.

Colton Lewis, another freshman, caused fits for his hometown team as the Vestavia Hills native turned in six of JSU’s nine strikeouts in the game. Redshirt junior Jackson Tavel pitched an inning before the game was closed out by Corley Woods, who posted his first save of the season.

The Gamecocks offense was led by sophomore Carson Crowe alongside senior Andrew Naismith, who both recorded multiple hits and combined for three RBIs. Crowe had an RBI single in the second inning which led to the first of two runs in that inning.

Senior Tre Kirlin hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field to send the second run home, while Naismith contributed to the JSU scoring effort with a two-run home run to right centerfield in the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, junior in-fielder Alex Strachan also collected an RBI with a double that went down the left field line in the third inning. Strachan currently holds an impressive batting average of .353, which includes a couple of doubles alongside four RBIs.

Juniors Cole Frederick and Isaac Alexander also contributed to hits in the game. Fredrick has an impressive streak going for games he has reached base in. Currently, the streak is at 22 consecutive games he has done so, with 18 of those coming in the final 18 games of the 2019 season.

Alexander hit the first triple of the season for any JSU player in the contest in the second inning of the game. Strachan also bumped his streak of games in which he has made it to base to 12 games with his RBI double.

With the win, the Gamecocks have now won eight consecutive games over the Blazers dating back to the 2015 season. The two teams match up again to wrap up their season series on March 4 when the Gamecocks travel to Regions Field in Birmingham for their first road matchup of the season.

In the meantime, the Gamecocks will host a three-game series with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1. Fans can check out this series over the weekend at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium or stream the game live on ESPN+.

