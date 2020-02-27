Alabamians set to vote on March 3: Find your polling location, view candidate and ballot information

Scott Young, News Editor

On Tuesday, March 3, the voters of Alabama will head to the polls to participate in a primary election. Voters in Calhoun County will vote in a number of local and statewide offices, a state constitutional amendment, a county referendum and the presidential primary.

The Alabama primary occurs alongside thirteen other states during ‘Super Tuesday’, when the greatest number of U.S. states votes in a single day for the presidential primary season.

When does voting take place?

Voting will take place on March 3, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where is my polling location?

You can determine your polling place by visiting alabamavotes.gov and inputting your county, last name and date of birth.

What do I need to bring with me?

You will need a valid form of ID in order to vote. Below is a list of the accepted forms of ID:

Valid Driver’s License (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License

Valid Non-driver ID (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Non-driver ID

Valid Alabama Photo Voter ID

Valid State Issued ID (Alabama or any other state) Valid AL Department of Corrections Release- Temporary ID (Photo Required) Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System (Photo Required) Valid Pistol Permit (Photo Required)

Valid Federal Issued ID

Valid US Passport

Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority, or other entity of this state

Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools)

Valid Military ID

Valid Tribal ID

What offices and referendums are going to be on the ballot in Calhoun County?

Democratic primary for President

Michael Bennett, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang

Democratic primary for President, Public Service Commission

Laura Casey and Robert L. Mardis, III

Republican primary for President

Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld

Republican primary for United States Senate

Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Ruth Page Nelson, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville

Republican primary for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No. 1

Greg Shaw and Cam Ward

Republican primary for Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No. 2

Phillip Bahakel and Matt Fridy

Republican primary for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 1

Melvin Hasting and Mary Windom

Republican primary for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2

Jill Ganus, Beth Kellum and Will Smith

Republican primary for President, Public Service Commission

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Robin Litaker

Proposed Statewide Amendment Number One

Vote “Yes” or “No”

“Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to change the name of the State Board of Education to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education; to provide for the appointment of the members of the commission by the Governor, subject to confirmation by the Senate; to change the name of the State Superintendent of Education to the Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education; to provide for the appointment of the secretary by the commission, subject to the confirmation by the Senate; and to authorize the Governor to appoint a team of local educators and other officials to advise the commission on matters relating to the functioning and duties of the State Department of Education. (Proposed by Act 2019-345)”

Calhoun County Sunday Alcohol Sales Referendum (Act No. 2019-100)

Vote “Yes” or “No”

“Do you favor the legal sale of alcoholic beverages by retail licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for both on-premises and off-premises consumption, for the areas outside the corporate limits of any municipality and within the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County, Alabama on Sundays after the hour of two o’clock a.m. as permitted under Act 2019-100?”

According to the office of the probate judge of Calhoun County, voters living in municipalities will not be able to vote in the county referendum. Voters living in the unincorporated or rural areas of Calhoun County will be able to vote.

Do I need to be registered to a certain political party to vote in that party’s primary?

No. The state of Alabama has an open primary, where voters are not required to be affiliated with a party in order to vote for partisan candidates.

