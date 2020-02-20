Women’s basketball defeats No. 4 Tennessee Tech

George Meehan, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State Women’s Basketball team traveled to Tennessee this past weekend to face OVC rivals Tennessee Tech and Belmont University. After falling to Jacksonville State 66-50 on Thursday, February 13, Tennessee Tech is now standing at 16-8 overall and 9-4 in conference, placing them in fourth in the OVC.

However, the Gamecocks were not able to begin a winning streak after falling to Belmont on Saturday, February 15, with a final score of 61-49. With a 17-8 overall record and 12-2 in conference play, Belmont is now tied for first place in the OVC with Southeastern Missouri. This was Belmont’s ninth win in their last 10 games.

Beginning on Thursday’s game against Tennessee Tech, JSU outscored the Golden Eagles in nearly every quarter and never trailed once in the game with the Gamecocks ahead by as much as twenty points. They also outrebounded Tennessee Tech with 35 boards compared to the Golden Eagles 34 boards.

The Golden Eagles struggled all game to take the lead; they had a brief second quarter surge where they outscored the Gamecocks 15-9, but it was not enough for them to overcome the Gamecocks and take the lead. This win for JSU makes them closer to solidifying their spot in the OVC Tournament.

Graduate Student Destiny Elliot led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Taylor Hawks with 17 points and Kiana Johnson with 14 points. Starting forward Chloe Long led all players in rebounding with 10 boards, backed by Jessie Day with seven rebounds. Taylor Hawks led all players with seven assists and Chloe Long finished with two.

The Gamecocks shot 46 percent from the floor taking 54 shots and successfully making 25 of them, 22 percent from behind the arc shooting two for nine and 87 percent from the free throw line making 14 of 16.

Following the win, JSU faced off against Belmont and was constantly outplayed by the Bruins up until the fourth quarter where the Gamecocks sparked a comeback attempt and outscored the Bruins 21-12. However, the Gamecocks still came up short when the game came to a close.

Junior Guard Taylor Hawks led all scorers with 12 points, followed by freshman forward Winnie Kuimi who scored seven points. Meanwhile, Belmont outrebounded JSU with 44 boards over JSU’s 32.

Hawks also led all players in both rebounding and assists as well with eight rebounds and two assists, followed by Jessie Day and Chloe Long who each had 5 rebounds.

Ellie Hermeyer finished the game with a team high of 30 points for the Belmont Bruins, followed by Maddie Wright’s 16 points.

JSU shot 23 percent from the floor taking 59 shots and only making 14 of their attempts. However, they were able to shoot 81 percent from the free throw line making 18 for 22 shots.

Meanwhile, Belmont played strong offensively from the field making 21 shots on 48 attempts for an average of 43 percent. However, they only managed 5 for 17 from the perimeter averaging 29 percent and struggled from the free throw line making only 14 for 22 shots from the line.

The Gamecocks finished the weekend 11-14 overall and 7-7 in conference play putting them at the number six spot in the OVC standings. The Gamecocks will host No.1 OVC ranked Southeast Missouri State on Thursday, February 20 at the Pete Mathews Coliseum. Tip off will begin at 5:15 p.m. Fans that want to keep up with the action can stream the game and all future games on the ESPN+ app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

