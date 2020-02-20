Upcoming events happening in Calhoun County

Breanna Hill, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Staying in can be quite relaxing every now and then, but sometimes getting out, going to various events and trying new things can be very beneficial, especially if you’re in a slump of some sort. There are events happening all the time in Calhoun County. Below there is a list of upcoming events happening around the county:

Knox Concert Series Presents: The Allman Betts Band. This band will be performing at the Anniston Performing Arts Center located at 1301 Woodstock Avenue from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. General admission is $45 and they are accepting donations in addition. See the Allman Betts Band before they launch their World Tour in March of this year.

Etowah Heroes 5K: Wanna run a marathon? All you have to do is sign up for this one happening in Gadsden. Register at http://business.etowahchamber.org/events/details/etowah-heroes-5k-401772 and show up on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at Eura Brown Elementary School. This marathon is sponsored by the Gadsden Runners Club, and is in honor of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit. Go out and show your support.

Rawr-ing ‘20s Emo/Scene Night with First Right Theft: If you’re in the mood for some loud music this is definitely the event for you. Join the rock band, First Right Theft, at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston at 10 p.m. for some roaring good fun. Dress the part or don’t, that’s up to you.

Tim Cannon Concert: Tim Cannon is performing at the Wet Whistle in Anniston on Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are only $5. Get out and hear some live music.