Recent JSU graduate hired as assistant director of alumni relations

Anastasia Barker, Correspondent

Taylor Cochran, a recent graduate of Jacksonville State University, has joined the alumni relations office as its assistant director, succeeding Alan Renfroe.

A local of Calhoun County, Cochran graduated in the fall of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication with a concentration in public relations and a minor in English.

Throughout her time at JSU, Cochran was active in several campus organizations, ranging from Freshman Forum, being a JSU Ambassador, and joining the professional communication fraternity Zeta Phi Eta.

“For PR, we had to have an internship prior to graduation,” said Cochran. “My internship was at the JSU Alumni Office so that really gave me an inside look at how things work in that department.”

Cochran said that, Dr. Augustine Ihator, a professor of communication at JSU, helped teach her everything she knows about public relations, including how to deal with a PR crisis and how to tend to your audience.

“Being educated in PR and having experience really helped me prepare for this job, and since someone new hasn’t been hired into this department for a while, I am able to bring a fresh new mindset for different things when it comes to social media and event planning,” she explained.

As assistant director, Cochran is aiming to increase the engagement on the JSU Alumni social media.

During her internship, Cochran said she worked hard on the alumni relations Instagram page, due to it being a “great way to reach young alumni”, she said. Cochran said she was able to increase the followers on the page from 300 to over 1,000 in just over three months.

Cochran also said that she wants to focus on making the alumni relations Facebook page more interactive by increasing alumni engagement on posts, encouraging them to attend events and make lasting connections with the university.

“I always have and always will have a strong love for JSU, and I wouldn’t change a thing about my experience as a student,” said Cochran.

