JSU’s spring 2020 commencement times set

Kaitlin Fleming, Editor in Chief

Jacksonville State University’s spring 2020 commencement ceremonies have been set and tassels are already being prepared.

The graduate ceremony will take place at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m. The undergraduate ceremonies will take place at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday, May 2. There will be three different ceremony times — School of Business and Industry and School of Science commencement will be at 9 a.m., School of Arts and Humanities and School of Human Services and Social Sciences at 1 p.m. and School of Education and School of Health Professions and Wellness at 5 p.m.

There will be no rehearsal prior to the ceremonies. If you are a graduating senior, speak with your advisor or school’s office about what time you should arrive for your ceremony.

The Jacksonville State Athletics’ Clear Bag Policy will be followed at graduation. Each person is allowed one large clear bag such as a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, plus a small clutch purse. Attendees may carry cameras and binoculars into the colosseum so long as they are not in a bag or case. For example, while binoculars and cameras are allowed, the binocular case or camera case is not allowed. A small diaper bag is allowed so long as attendees with a diaper bag are accompanied by a child. For more information on JSU’s clear bag policy, click here.

If your family and friends cannot attend in person, they can watch the televised or live streamed ceremony. Each ceremony will be televised live on WEAC-TV24 (local Cable One Channel 9). Companies with TV 24 include Cable One (Anniston, Oxford, Munford, Pell City and Jacksonville); Charter (Piedmont, Southside and Heflin); Leesburg Cable; Collinsville Cable; Lookout Cable (Gaylesville); and Cherokee Co Cable (Centre). Family and friends can also view the graduation ceremony live from their home computers, smartphones or tablets.

Parking is available at Pete Mathews Coliseum on a first-come first-serve bases. Additional parking with shuttle service is available in front of Brewer Hall and behind Houston Cole Library. Shuttle service begins on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about graduation ceremonies, contact the Office of the Registrar at 256-782-5400.

