JSU football set to play Florida State in 2021

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

The Jacksonville State University football program recently announced that they will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to play the Florida State University Seminoles in their 2021 season. The football program also recently signed 14 players on National Signing Day including local players Ron Wiggins, Yessman Green, Jaylen Swain and Will O’Steen, all of which will most likely have a chance to see action in the much-anticipated game.

The game against FSU will take place on Sept. 11, 2021. This will be the Gamecocks’ third trip to Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium. The Gamecocks last visited the Seminoles in 2009 that resulted in a 19-9 loss for the Gamecocks. However, the Gamecocks took a 7-0 win from the Seminoles in their first matchup in 1947, putting both teams at a series tie going into the 2021 game.

In the 2009 matchup, the Gamecocks found themselves ahead of FSU 9-6 in the final quarter. The Seminoles, however, managed to score 12 points in the final 35 seconds of the game to pull off a win.

This is the second-consecutive season that the Gamecocks will have a Football Bowl Subdivision school on their schedule after they take on Florida International of Conference USA in their 2020 season.

The Gamecocks currently hold an overall record of 5-20 against FBS teams. The last time the Gamecocks took on an FBS school was in 2017 against Georgia Tech. While the Gamecocks found themselves tied with the Yellow Jackets 7-7 in the 2017 game at halftime, the Gamecocks came up short against the Yellow Jackets in the second half with a final score of 37-10. This game was also the last time the Gamecocks faced off against a power five team.

The most recent victories that Jacksonville State has had over FBS teams was against Georgia State in 2013 with a final score of 32-26 in overtime, and the historical, last-minute win over Ole Miss in 2010 where JSU scored a last second touchdown that ran out the clock and gave the Gamecocks a 48-49 win over the Rebels.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add this game to our schedule in 2021,” said Athletics Director Greg Seitz. “We are thankful to Florida State for the opportunity to put one of the nation’s top programs back on our schedule and for giving us the opportunity to showcase our program against the highest level. I know our coaches, players and fans will be excited to return to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles.”

