Flooding state of emergency declared, more rain forecast

Kaitlin Fleming, Editor in Chief

More soaking rain is forecasted for the state of Alabama and on Tuesday Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties in the state in response to widespread flooding issues.

Ivey also announced she had activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center to monitor the flooding situation.

The declaration of the state of emergency allows local education authorities to appeal to the State Superintendent of Education for relief in fulfilling the local school calendar with respect to student days or employee days, or both, with no loss of income to employees.

“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across AL recently has caused flooding in several portions of the state. We assured our citizens that we’d be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have issued a State of Emergency,” said Gov. Ivey’s tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the Calhoun County area has received 17.12 inches of rain since Jan. 1, which is nearly 10 inches over the average for that time frame.

Readings from the Anniston Regional Airport show the area up 3 inches over February’s typical average for the days from Feb. 1 through Feb. 17, at 8.08 inches, over the average of 5.08.

More rain is expected today and even more on Sunday and Monday of next week. Residents should use extreme caution when driving, especially at night. Remember “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

