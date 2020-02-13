‘Parasite’ infiltrates the Oscars

Alexandra O’Neal, Correspondent

This Sunday, thousands of movie buffs tuned in to watch The Academy Awards. At the Oscars, awards are given celebrating excellence in cinema, from acting to editing.

What came as a surprise to many was the overwhelming success of Bong Joon-Ho’s film Parasite. The South Korean film was the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Award in Oscar history! All in all, the film won four different Oscars. From what I’ve heard, the movie does a great job of providing an entertaining and thought-provoking commentary on class and family.

While I haven’t watched Parasite yet, I’m getting super excited to see what all the awards are about. Bong Joon-ho also produced the film Okja, which remains one of the most touching and haunting movies I have ever watched. I have high hopes for Parasite!

My two personal favorite movies of the nominations were Joker and 1917. I was blown away by the frightening believability of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, and am pleased to see it honored by Joaquin’s award for Best Actor. While I would have loved for 1917 to win Best Picture, I am happy that it was awarded three other awards. Not only winning the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing and Cinematography, which was very much deserved (the continuous filming effect was immersive and had a great effect), 1917 also won Best Visual Effects. As a French minor and a self-proclaimed Francophile, I was excited to see that Frenchman Guillaume Rocheron’s work on the visual effects of 1917 contributed to the film’s success.

However, I was a bit disappointed to see that Jeremy Clapin’s animated French film “I Lost My Body” wasn’t awarded the Best Animated Feature Film. I may be biased because of my love for French cinema, but I thought that it was both well-written and animated; and, consequently, deserving of the award.

Overall, the Oscars recognized a substantial amount of talent, and I was impressed with the diverse representation. While I was disappointed with some of the results, I have to admit that all of the awards were given to talented and deserving individuals.

I’ve included a comprehensive list below of the awards presented at the Oscars.

Best picture: Parasite

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song): “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

Music (original score): Joker

International feature film: South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling: Bombshell

Visual effects: 1917 (Guillame Rocheron’s work)

Best film editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing: 1917

Best sound editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Documentary feature: American Factory

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Live-action short film: The Neighbors’ Window

