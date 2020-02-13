OPINION: Republicans outraged at Pelosi for ripping speech clearly haven’t met Trump

Scott Young, News Editor

On Tuesday, February 4, Trump delivered the final State of the Union address of his first term in office. When Trump concluded his speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of Trump’s speech.

Subsequently, a barrage of Republicans expressed their outrage, with Vice President Mike Pence calling it a “new low” and Senator Marco Rubio saying that her actions were “pathetic”. Republicans even went as far as introducing a resolution in the House condemning Pelosi for her actions, a resolution that ultimately failed.

For a party that operates under the guise of supporting “family values”, the Republican Party sure is talented at expressing outrage at something so trivial while turning a blind eye to our morally bankrupt president. Let’s look at a list of things that were or are overlooked by Republicans.

“I did try and [expletive] her. She was married. I moved on her very heavily. I moved on her like a [expletive]. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. I better use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the [expletive referring to the female anatomy]. You can do anything.” – Donald Trump. This one requires no explanation. This is not ‘locker room talk’. It’s sexual harassment and it’s disgusting. Trump disrespected a decorated Vietnam War hero, John McCain, by saying, “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump mocked a disabled reporter, who has arthrogryposis, a condition in which a joint becomes permanently fixed in a bent or straightened position. While talking about the reporter, Trump is seen on camera jerking his arms spastically in a similar fashion that the reporter’s condition appears. For years, Trump pushed the racist birther conspiracy which claimed that President Obama was not born in the United States. Trump admitted in a legal settlement that he misused charity money to bolster his political campaign and settle business debts. Trump once bragged about creeping around the dressing rooms of Miss Universe or Miss USA, pageants he owned, saying “Well, I’ll tell you the funniest is that before a show, I’ll go backstage and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. You know, I’m inspecting because I want to make sure that everything is good. You know, the dresses. ‘Is everyone okay?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?’ And you see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that. But no, I’ve been very good.” A $25 million settlement was approved for people who were defrauded by “Trump University”, which promised those attending that they would learn “secrets of success” in real estate. The university used false advertising and high pressure sales to lure prospective students into spending thousands of dollars in tuition. In reference to the Charlottesville protest, Trump said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the protest, a protest which included white supremacists and neo-Nazis that were chanting racist and antisemitic chants. In 1973, Trump, his father and Trump Management were sued for racial discrimination at Trump housing properties in New York. The lawsuit alleged that black people who attempted to rent property were told there were no units available all while white people were given units. The lawsuit was settled when the two sides signed an agreement prohibiting Trump from “discriminating against any person in the terms, conditions or privileges of sale or rental of a dwelling.”

Pelosi had every right to rip up Trump’s speech, as independent fact-checking organizations found that it was filled with exaggerations, misleading statements and outright lies.

No, the economy is not the “best it’s ever been” when GDP growth actually fell to 2.3% last year.

No, you did not save the American job market by reversing the economic policies of President Obama. While the economy has gained 6.6 million jobs in Trump’s first 36 months in office, President Obama added 8.1 million jobs in a comparable 36 months at the end of his tenure, so the policies for job growth have been in place.

No, there have not been “decades of flat and falling incomes”, they’ve gone up several times from recent presidents. Wages under Obama went up 4.2%. Wages under Bush also went up 4.2%. Wages under Clinton went up 6.4%. So far, in Trump’s first term, they’ve gone up by 2.6%. These statistics come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The list of lies and misleading statements goes on and on and on and on.

Showing selective outrage at Pelosi for ripping up a speech while the President of the United States gets away with morally reprehensible things every single day shows how much the modern Republican Party has strayed from being the party of “morals” and “family values”.

So, I say this to the Republican Party: find yourself a Republican candidate for president who has respect for people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and women, and then maybe you’ll have the credibility to measure someone’s morals and respect.

