WLJS is partnering with Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Grant Davis, Special to the Chanticleer

WLJS 91.9 FM is proud to announce we are partnering with Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and giving away a pair of tickets through a contest on Instagram. The contest runs from February 3 to March 3, where we will announce the winner via Instagram @wljsjsu.

The contest will follow a points system, where the person who interacts the most with the Bonnaroo post will win the tickets. The point system will be as follows: a follow equals five points, liking the post equals five points, tagging friends in the comments is five points per unique account tag (which is unlimited) and sharing our post via Instagram story equals 20 points. If there is a tie, we will decide on a tie breaker via Instagram.

We are so happy to be partnering with Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and would like to thank everyone who supports WLJS!

Grant Davis currently serves as the program director for WLJS 91.9 FM, the official campus radio station for Jacksonville State University. For more information, you can reach Davis by emailing wljsprogramdirector@gmail.com.

