Top ten best Black History Month books to read

Alexandra O’Neal, Correspondent

What’s a better way to celebrate Black History Month than with a new book? I’ve compiled a list of some of the best contemporary novels either written by black authors or about black history. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite read!

1) X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz

If you love historical fiction and are interested in civil rights history, then this novel by Shabazz might be perfect for you. Told in the voice of Malcolm X’s daughter, the novel focuses on Malcolm Little’s childhood and early life.

2) The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

This list couldn’t be complete without Angie Thomas’s The Hate U Give. Since it was published in 2017, the novel has won numerous awards, been adapted into a screenplay, and included in high school curriculum across the United States. The book focuses on Starr Carter, a sixteen-year-old girl balancing her mostly black home life with her mostly white prep school. Tragically, Starr witnesses a police officer shoot and kill her unarmed friend. With both sides of her life pressuring her to do different things, Starr must navigate an imperfect law enforcement system.

3) Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston

Zora Neale Hurston—the author of Their Eyes Were Watching God—returns with a series of short stories that deal not only with racism and society, but also with love, sexism and gender issues.

4) How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones

This memoir, published in 2019, has already been named as one of the best books of the year according to The New York Times. The coming-of-age story follows Saeed Jones and his experience growing up as a gay black man in Texas.

5) The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother’s Life in the Detroit Numbers by Bridgett Davis

Set in 1960s and 1970s Detroit, this novel recounts the story of Fannie Davis, a black housewife that ran a numbers racket from her home. This story of illegal gambling is part memoir, part social history and a front-seat look into the life of an extraordinary woman.

6) Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson

Woodson’s novel is a fast-paced, introspective and engrossing read. The main plot—two urban black families who become involved when their teenaged children conceive a child—deals with tough issues like racism, teen pregnancy and poverty.

7) The Deep by Rivers Solomon

The Deep combines fantasy with history in a way that many readers will find enthralling. In Solomon’s novel, mermaids are real, having descended from African women that jumped from slave ships into the water.

8) Don’t Call us Dead by Danez Smith

If you’re looking for a beautiful and thought-provoking collection of poems, Smith’s book might be for you. Published in 2017, Don’t Call us Dead concerns the complex subject of law enforcement violence and bias toward black men.

9) Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

What happens when you combine a white inspirational speaker, a black babysitter and a racist newscaster? In Such a Fun Age, Alix is forced to confront her own subconscious racism and deal with her husband’s racist comments on-air.

10) How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

What is racism and how should we fight against it? Kendi’s new novel questions the preconceived notion that it’s good enough to not be a racist. This nonfiction read starts the conversation about racial injustice in a way that many Americans may have never considered.

