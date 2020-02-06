SGA Senate nominates four groups for ‘Organization of the Year’ award

Miranda Prescott, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University Student Government Association voted on Monday, February 3 to nominate four student organizations for the annual Organization of the Year Award. Each organization was nominated based on contributions from the groups to their communities and JSU’s campus.

The first organizations that passed were the Full Spectrum and Umbrella Alliance in a unanimous vote. Both organizations were nominated for their joint work executing the first ever LGBTQ+ Winter Ball at Jacksonville State. They will share the nomination and the award if they are to win.

“They’ve done a fantastic job providing representation,” said James King, author of the resolution. “They have provided a safe space for those of this orientation.”

The second nomination passed was for the History Club. They were nominated in another unanimous vote. The organization was nominated for their work on their annual Dead President’s Ball, “which provided around 150 students with a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween on campus,” the resolution read.

“It has been getting better and better in the years that the event has occurred,” said Justin Jones, author of the resolution.

“This event has grown into something amazing,” said King.

The final nomination was passed in an unanimous vote for the Secular Student Alliance. The organization was nominated for their annual Cocky Queens drag show hosted last semester.

“They raised money for the Magic City Acceptance Center and provided a piece of queer culture to campus,” said Jones.

“Giving back is part of the values of Student Senate,” says SGA Senator Adam McNeal, “To recognize this is an important deal.

Upon approval for their nomination, each organization’s acting presidents and faculty advisors will be delivered a copy of the resolution for their records. This resolution will also be presented to Vice President of Organizational Affairs William Bowen and the Assistant Dean of Students Veronica Bjorkman.

Other business

Among the nominations, several bills were introduced to appoint open positions within the Student Senate and the Presidential Cabinets. Those bills appointed Marina Young, Daniel Washington, Caleb Howell, Adison Cook, Olivia Fenderson, Kaleigh Rhoades, and Tierra Thatch as Student senators for the remainder of the academic year. These bills were passed unanimously, and officers were sworn into office on the same night.

“Not a lot of art people are involved with the Student Senate,” said newly appointed SGA senator Marina Young. “I want to change that and be a representative for my major in the SGA.”

During the meeting, bills were passed to appoint members to committees for the remainder of the Student Senate term. One of those was a bill to appoint Natalie Walls as the Committee Head for the Code and Constitution Committee. This passed unanimously.

Another bill was passed unanimously to appoint Alayah Washington as the Committee Head for Athletic Support.

Finally, a bill was passed unanimously to appoint Nana Barimah as the Student Government Association Presidential Cabinet. She will be the representative for the School of Education.

“My plan is to use her as a student voice when communicating with the Dean of the school on issues that are needing changed.” said Ulises Herrera, the SGA President.

“She has the right connections to succeed in this position,” said SGA Senator Justin Jones. “She is a very qualified individual.”

Minutes from the meeting of the Student Senate on November 18th, 2019 were unanimously passed during this meeting as well.

Officer reports included a recap from Herrera on the Board of Trustees meeting from last week. This included highlights of Dr. Tim King becoming Vice President of Student Success. His previous position of Vice President of Student Affairs will be given to Terry Casey

Herrera also mentioned that the summer structure of miniature semesters could possibly be implemented in the fall and spring semesters. “There are a lot of logistics to work out with this, but it would help students be able to graduate faster,” he said.

The next meeting for the Student Senate will be February 17 at 6 p.m. in the Theron Montgomery Building auditorium.

