Men’s tennis has four-game win streak

Sadie Appleton, Correspondent

Jacksonville State’s men’s tennis team recently saw much success on the road in Jackson, Mississippi with matches against Mississippi Valley State, Alcorn State, and host Jackson State. Following their win against the University of West Alabama, the Gamecocks would walk away from these matches with a four game winning streak on their record.

The Gamecocks winning streak began on Wednesday, January 29 against 0-2 Mississippi Valley State. Sweeping the doubles point and only three singles points pushed the team past the Delta Devils.

Consecutive 6-0 scores and match sweeps from junior Jordi Blanchar, senior Sergio Lizarraga, and junior Aljaz Kaplja helped Jax State capture its second win for the season. This winning theme continued in the doubles matches, with all three sets being 6-0 decisions.

The Gamecocks secured yet another win, improving to 3-0, on the following day after a 7-0 win against the Alcorn State Bravehawks. With junior Joaquin Vallejo and Lizarraga at No. 1 and senior Guillermo Agost and Blachar at No. 2 for the doubles teams, JSU claimed the first point of the match. Lizarraga and Vallejo continued to defeat Santiago Rocco and Gjorgji Popovski handedly with a 6-0 decision while Agost and Blanchar took the match against Stojan Stojanovski and Kareem Bowe at 6-2.

Agost went on to win the bout against Popovski in three sets at No. 1 singles. While he slipped in the first set 6-2, he put JSU up with 6-3 and 10-1 wins in the last two sets, bringing the overall score to 2-0 for the Gamecocks.

At No. 2, Vallejo took the match 6-2 in straight sets while Vasilev won 6-1, also in straight sets, against Kareem Bowe at No. 4. A three set win over Santiago Rocca from sophomore Thomas at No. 3 singles Norwood put the Gamecocks up again. By default, Suarez and Moro won at No. 5 and No. 6.

Jax State continued their winning streak the following day, extending their overall record to 4-0 for the season. Facing off against Jackson State, the Gamecocks routed the hosting Tigers. JSU took not only the doubles point, but also three singles points to pick up another win.

With Kaplja and Norwood at No. 1 and Agost and Blanchar at No. 2, the Gamecocks won both of their sets 6-2 in doubles matchups. Freshmen Dmitrii Vasilev and Agustin Suarez took down Richy Gamo and Thomas Torres with a 5-2 set win at No. 3, sweeping the doubles bout.

The first singles point for JSU on the day came courtesy of Paraguay native Vellojo following a two-set victory at No. 2 over Game. Vellejo captured the sets with 6-4 and 6-1 decisions, respectively. Kaplja’s performance nearly mirrored the scores at No. 3, sealing the sets 6-4 and 6-3 against Hiromu Ikeda.

A win over Agustin Agosto in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-2, by Blanchar finished off Jackson State and wrapped up the match. Jacksonville State improved to 4-0 for the season, extending their win streak.

The Gamecocks take to the court once again on February 6 to face Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Jax State will then travel to New Orleans for a matchup against the University of New Orleans on February 7.

