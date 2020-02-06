Gamecocks split weekend home games

Kyle Davie, Correspondent

An exciting week of basketball had both its ups and its down for the Lady Gamecocks. On Thursday night, the ladies notched their fourth victory in the Ohio Valley Conference over the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky.

The Gamecocks were on fire, thanks to an outstanding showing from their Senior graduate, Destiny Elliot, as her impact was felt early and often. Elliot had nine points in just the first quarter and her offensive presence was dominant and obvious all night.

Elliot had four three pointers on the game and finished the night with a career high 24 points, a total which she has matched last season against Harvard. Elliot’s production was not only in the points column as she also tacked on nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

As a team, the entire offense was clicking and jumped on Eastern Kentucky early with 41 points in the first half. The Gamecocks were scorching from beyond the arc with 10 three pointers and capitalized on their lead with consistent free throw shooting, 12 of 14 from the line on the night.

The win was the ladies second in a row and also completed the season sweep of the EKU Colonels for the second year in a row. The ladies have been strong at home this season as the win brought their home record to 6-2 on the season. The game also brought the Gamecocks record to 4-3 in conference play this year and 8-10 on the season overall.

Unfortunately, Saturday was not the Gamecocks day as they lost in gut-wrenching fashion to the Morehead State Eagles. A truly peculiar game as the ladies held a lead for almost two and a half quarters, taking a nine-point lead at one point, before going stone cold in the second half.

Junior Taylor Hawks led the team with 17 points, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Gamecocks in the game as they shot a porous 1 of 13 in the fourth quarter. A game sealing 19-2 run would secure MSU its first lead of the half and one that they would go on to hold for the rest of the night.

The loss completes the sweep of JSU for the MSU Eagles this season and the Gamecocks are now 1-4 vs MSU, including postseason play, in the last two seasons. As for the Gamecocks this season, the loss brings their record to 8-11 on the season and 4-4, in conference play. The Gamecocks hope to turn things around and continue their typical home dominance as they prepare for two teams on different ends of the spectrum next week.

On Thursday, the Tennessee State Tigers, the lowest seeded team in the conference, come to town as they look for their first conference win. Then, the Gamecocks will face the Belmont Bruins on Saturday who are the second-place team in the OVC with only one loss in conference play this season. They follow this homestand up with a four game road trip the following two weeks.

