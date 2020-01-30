Kolectic Treasures announces Jacksonville location will merge into Anniston location

Scott Young, News Editor

Jason Kellner, one of the owners of Kolectic Treasures, announced on Sunday that their Jacksonville location will be closing its doors on February 1 and merging into the Anniston location.

“We are not closing,” said Keller, “[We are] relocating to accommodate the needs of our vendors and customers.”

Kellner said that the decision was not because the store “did bad” in Jacksonville, but because they want to combine Kolectic Treasures into one store and provide bigger booths.

“This is a great opportunity for Kolectic and all our amazing vendors and customers,” he said. “Please know the huge expansion we are doing and remodeling will amaze you.”

Kellner said he urges the community of Jacksonville to visit their Anniston location.

“We want our Jacksonville community to know that it has been a pleasure and an honor to have our business on the square for 17 months,” he said. “We have a lot to offer, a lot to look at and buy, booths to rent and friends to be made.”

All items at the Jacksonville location must be picked up by February 1 or they will be relocated to the Anniston location.

Kolectic Treasures allows vendors, or anyone with something unique to sell, to rent one of a few booths in the store to put their items on the market.

Kolectic Treasures in Anniston is located at 4406 B McClellan Boulevard and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

