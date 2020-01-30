Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards

Breanna Hill, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The 62 Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on January 26. This year the host of the Grammys was famous R&B singer Alicia Keys, who has won fifteen Grammys to date. Despite the immense excitement radiating from the popular artists that showed up for the awards, there was a constant reminder of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter and the other passengers aboard the private helicopter. Though the hearts were heavy with the unsettling news, several artists chose to remember Kobe and give him a shout out.

The well-known award show kicked off with a stellar performance by the artist who reminds her listeners to love themselves no matter what–Lizzo. Like most of the performances that took place on the grand Staples stage, Lizzo did a mashup of her popular hits ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘I’m crying cause I love you’. This performance was quite phenomenal, complete with an orchestra, ballerinas and Lizzo’s own killer flute abilities.

Among the newer artists, older and beloved artists and songwriters showed up to join in on the outpouring of love for music. Boys to Men joined host Alicia Keys to take part in a heartfelt song ‘It’s so hard to say goodbye’ for Kobe. The song represented saying a goodbye for now to the legend that Kobe was. Boys to Men weren’t the only artists from the golden days to make an appearance. Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C joined forces once again to perform a Rock n’ Roll favorite, ‘Walk this Way’ by Aerosmith.

A theme of tributes was evident throughout the night. Not only was Kobe honored various times throughout the show, but timeless artists such as Prince and Nipsy Hussle. Usher put on an incredible performance honoring the late Prince, mashing up two of his popular hits, ‘When doves cry’ and ‘Kiss’. John Legend was joined by DJ Khalid, Meek Mill, YGB, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin to honor Hussle.

There were several other performances by artists throughout the night including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Tanya Tucker, Billie Eilish and Tyler the Creator. Nearly all of the performances had a heartfelt message woven beautifully behind the lyrics.

Billie Eilish had quite the attention on her the entire night for several reasons. She just turned eighteen not too long ago, but she is the youngest artist to be nominated for a Grammy at the age of seventeen. She was nominated for six awards, and walked away being the winner of five of those awards.Billie’s winning streak started in the pre-broadcast ceremony where she picked up the award for Best Pop Vocal Album with her album ‘When we all fall asleep, where do we go?’. She is the second artist (after Christopher Cross back in 1981) to win all four major Grammy awards in one award ceremony. These four major awards are Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The 2020 Grammys managed to pack in meaningful speeches ranging from missing loved ones that have passed, to killer performances, to the deserving recipients of those awards. The night was eventful for all those who attended, and it will be remembered.

To see a complete list of the awards, award nominees and the award winners go to: https://www.npr.org/2020/01/26/799752326/2020-grammy-awards-the-full-list-of-winners.

