JSU unveils renovated respiratory wing at RMC Jacksonville

Miranda Prescott, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University unveiled its new respiratory wing on Friday, January 24. The wing, which will house the JSU respiratory therapy program, is located on the second floor of the Regional Medical Center in Jacksonville.

The university hosted an open house event for students, professors and community members that afternoon to celebrate the renovated wing.

“The wing of the former hospital has been completely renovated and updated for students and faculty of Alabama’s only baccalaureate respiratory therapy program,” the university said in a statement on Facebook.

JSU started the respiratory therapy program with their first classes in 2017. The idea for the program came in the summer of 2014 from Dr. Ed Goodwin, who is in charge of the JSU respiratory therapy program.

“I was the director of a hospital, and we recently lost a program that we hired from,” said Goodwin. “I introduced the program to Jacksonville State so we could continue the hiring process.”

The new wing will be open exclusively to those involved with the respiratory therapy program. Lindsay Albani, a respiratory therapy student, said that they have been using the new facility since October 2019.

“By having this space, students can be better prepared to use the equipment that they will be using in the future.” said Goodwin.

The new facility features interactive classrooms and multiple study rooms for its students.

“It’s very resourceful,” said Lindsay Albani, a student in the program. “Just having our own space allows us to grow.”

The university acquired the Regional Medical Center in the summer of 2018 from RMC Jacksonville Medical Center after the hospital shut down. Assets of the facility were passed to the university for their use.

Since the March 2018 tornados, the Regional Medical Center has housed both nursing and music students for classes and professor offices. Music students will continue to use the facility for classes until renovations for Mason Hall are completed.

For more information on Jacksonville State University’s respiratory therapy program, visit their website at http://www.jsu.edu/respiratory/.

