JSU Board of Trustees to convene for quarterly meeting next week

Scott Young, News Editor

The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees are set to meet for their quarterly meeting on Tuesday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the fifth floor of Meehan Hall.

Trustees will meet throughout the day on Monday, January 27 in their assigned committees and join students in the Jack Hopper Dining Hall for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“[Students] are welcome to sit down with any trustee and break bread,” said Buffy Lockette, the university’s public relations director.

Lockette said that there will be a town hall after each quarterly trustee meeting where students can field questions to JSU administrators such as Acting President Don Killingsworth, Provost Christie Shelton, Vice President of Student Affairs Tim King and Vice President for Finance and Administration Jim Brigham.

The first town hall will take place on February 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auditorium of the Theron Montgomery Building.

The trustees are likely to discuss the path forward in searching for a permanent president of Jacksonville State University following the termination of former President John Beehler at the October trustee meeting last year.

The trustees voted to appoint Don Killingsworth as acting president, a position he has held since Beehler’s termination. Killingsworth confirmed to The Chanticleer that he has informed the trustees of his desire to assume the job permanently.

