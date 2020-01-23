JSU signs Georgia transfer Amaze Ngumezi

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

On Tuesday, January 21, men’s basketball head coach Ray Harper announced that the University of Georgia transfer, Amanze Ngumezi, will be eligible for competition for the 2020-2021 basketball season.

“[Ngumezi] is an athlete who I believe can be a really good player in our league. He’s a great kid who brings a lot of things to the table we were looking to add for next season,” said Harper. “Our focus is that he takes his time to just get better over the course of his redshirt year. When it’s time for him to play, we look for him to take his game to a completely different level.”

Ngumezi stands at an impressive six feet and nine inches tall. He comes from Savannah, Georgia where he played high school ball at Sol C. Johnson High school. During his high school career, Rivals.com named him one of the top 100 players at his position. He was also ranked No. 25 power forward in the nation and No. five overall in the state of Georgia.

247Sports.com also recognized Ngumezi’s talent as a high school athlete. They ranked him No. 105 in the nation, No. 5 in Georgia, and No. 22 overall as a power forward.

As a high school senior, Ngumezi averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. He totaled 15 double-doubles and a triple-double.

Ngumenzi was also was deemed a First Team All-State member by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 and a two-time All-Greater Savannah honoree in 2017 and 2018. He was the 2018 Region 3AAA co-Player of the Year.

Before attending UGA, Ngumenzi received offers numerous offers from schools such as Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia Southern, Houston, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi State, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma State, South Florida, St. Bonaventure, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UAB, Virginia Tech and Wichita State.

Currently, Ngumenzi is enrolled at Jacksonville State University as a communications major after completing two seasons with UGA where he had many shining moments. He began his collegiate career at Georgia with an impressive double-digit outing against Savannah State.

In the 2018-2019 season in a matchup against Georgia Tech, Ngumezi scored on a momentum-changing dunk at the 14:26 mark in the second half against Georgia Tech. Later in the season, he also made a quick impact on the offensive end against No. 24 LSU and scored seven points in only four minutes off of the bench.

Ngumezi appeared in 38 games as a forward for the Bulldogs where he averaged 6.1 points per-game, shooting at an average of 47 percent per game.

“I’m excited to come to a winning basketball program where I will be able to play comfortably and while getting my degree. Jacksonville state is a high-level basketball program, and I’m excited to get started,” said Ngumenzi.

“The time that I have to sit out will not be wasted,” said Ngumenzi. “I will use it as an opportunity to get better. [I will] get myself in the position to be able to help the team to the best of my abilities [and] to be the best version of myself for the 2020-2021 season.”

