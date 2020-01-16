Wesley Foundation throws Gatsby-inspired welcome back party

Anna Marker, Correspondent

The Wesley Foundation celebrated the new decade with a Gatsby themed celebration on Tuesday, January 14. The 2020 Gatsby Party was the first official Wesley Night of the decade.

The Wesley Foundation’s director, Jay Robinson, encourages students involved at Wesley to work together to plan events for all JSU students and the 2020 event was no exception.

Jordan Prather, Alex Templin, Anna Marker, Erika Sperl, Samantha Hastings, Reilly Thompson and Lizzie Joines planned and helped set up the event.

The purpose of this event was to not only give a fun jump start to the semester, but to welcome new students to the organization. The event gave newcomers the opportunity to meet and interact with new students in a relaxed atmosphere.

Several students dressed in iconic 1920s fashion and danced throughout the night. One student even dressed in an inflatable T-Rex costume to celebrate the “ROARing twenties” as she called it.

Regular Wesley participants thought the event was a great first Wesley Night for the new semester.

Kevin Geeter, a JSU music education major, is the current longest active member of the organization.

“The theming and decorations were great,” said Geeter. “Everyone that came was very nice, and the music was a great choice. The new people that came seemed to enjoy it and got along with everyone well. Overall a party well done”.

Students new to Wesley, such as AJ Reed, enjoyed the festivities.

“Very cool atmosphere,” said Reed. “Everybody was super including even though I’m not a regular member of Wesley. I will definitely be back [to Wesley], and everyone should try it out sometime.”

The Wesley building was set up with a small dance floor and a balloon arch photo area. To properly celebrate the last decade, the playlist consisted of pop and alternative hits from the 2010s, and 20s themed covers of current music.

The event’s theme was complete with a “Sweeteasy” table with sweet snacks for the hungry guests, and different non-alcoholic “mocktails” for students to try. The “mocktail” choices were The Blue Jay, lovingly named after Jay Gatsby and Wesley director Jay Robinson, Cherry Limeade and Poor Man’s Champagne.

Jordan Prather and Anna Marker taught party-goers how to properly do “the Charleston” and students had a chance to take Instagram-worthy pictures at the photobooth.

As far as difficulty for planning the event, Wesley student Jordan Prather says it was not very hard at all.

“We have a great team here at Wesley who works well together in coming up and planning different events,” said Prather.

JSU’s Wesley Foundation holds regular Wesley nights on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. and hosts other special events throughout the semester in their building located next to the Rec Center. More information on the Wesley Foundation can be found at www.jsuwesley.org or via their Instagram @wesley.jsu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

