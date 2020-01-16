Storms cause power outages in Calhoun County

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

On Saturday, January 11, the decade’s first real bout of severe weather swept the Calhoun County area off of its feet.

Wind gusts reportedly reached more than 60 mph, causing lengthy power outages and flooding in some areas.

Several people were without power for several hours and even days in some areas, and there were dozens of downed trees on and around campus.

The community of Saks received some of the worst damage in Calhoun County and emergency responders dealt with a number of reported incidents of trees and power lines that were knocked down by storms. One woman in Saks became trapped in her home after a tree fell on her home.

The western and north-eastern parts of the state suffered significantly greater losses due to the severe weather outbreak.

In addition to damage from winds and power outages, Tyrone Spain, 51, Albert Barnett, 85 and his wife, Susan Barnett, 75 were killed when a tornado touched down in Pickens County. The National Weather Service confirmed that the storm was an EF-2 tornado and that winds reached 132 miles per hour.

An estimated 7,500 Calhoun County residents and 90,000 people statewide spent time without power due to Saturday’s storms according to the social media accounts of Alabama Power.

“Our crews have completed restoration work following severe storms that swept through the state this weekend,” tweeted Alabama Power on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville State University internet system was also affected by the storm, and a reboot of the core router took place on Sunday, January 12 at 5 p.m. to fix issues caused by the storm.

