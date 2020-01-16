Jacksonville City Council votes to revoke Brother’s Bar’s business license

Kaitlin Fleming, Editor in Chief

After several owner changes and 44 years of business in Jacksonville, Brother’s Bar closed its doors for good Wednesday, following a revocation of its business license.

The Jacksonville City Council unanimously voted to revoke the business license held by Shedrick Ridley on Monday, January 13.

The reason? A shooting outside the bar in the early hours of December 7, which left three men injured.

The shooting was a result of a dispute between a group from Talladega and a group from Bessemer, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood. About 200 people were at the bar for a concert.

Following the shooting, the city council held a public discussion at its meeting in December, where Ridley, the owner of Brother’s Bar, spoke before the council and asked for another chance. He said he had already beefed up security and would be installing more cameras.

The council moved the topic to the January meeting, and after a 50-minute closed-door executive session at the conclusion of the regular meeting. Once executive session ended, the vote to revoke the license was added to the agenda. The revocation vote passed unanimously, without much public discussion.

The council originally granted the business license in July of 2019, allowing Ridley to reopen the bar. Brother’s Bar has a history of being in and out of business and between owners since its opening in 1976.

