GOP candidate for US Senate visits JSU

Eric Taunton, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University College Republicans hosted former Auburn football head coach and Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville at a regular meeting of their chapter on Wednesday, January 8.

“I thought I was gonna go finish and go hunting and play golf, but we’re in trouble,” said Tuberville. “The country is in trouble,”

Tuberville is one of several Republican Senate candidates that have spoken at events hosted by JSU College Republicans including John Merrill, Bradley Byrne and Arnold Mooney.

“We are a huge campaigning backbone for candidates,” said Hannah Phillips, the president of JSU College Republicans.

Phillips said that they do not endorse one particular candidate, but aim to inform people about the candidates’ attitudes on issues such as policy.

“The United States of America was built on three things: God, family and education. We’ve tried to ruin all three of them. This country was built on Christian values, moral values but they said ‘we don’t want it in the schools because of church vs state’ so they kicked it out. And what’d we do? We added metal detectors in the schools. That’s what we got from kicking God out of the schools. We’ve lost our total sense of humanity,” said Tuberville.

Tuberville said that he’s not only running to better the state but also because of his father, a military veteran who died on active duty at 53 years-old during a training exercise. He said that running for Senate is his way of giving back to both the state and the country.

“I never served in the military,” said Tuberville. “My dad and my brother did so this is my giving back.”

One way he aims to help is by bettering Alabama’s education system. According to Tuberville, states should have more control over their academic curriculum.

“The Department of Education makes the rules for 50 states but every state is different. We’re not a cookie cutter country,” said Tuberville. “We need to take that Department of Education, move it out and give every state back some power. Every state should have their own department of education and make their own rules.”

Tuberville said that he’s the best man for the job because he’s not a politician, and that he is a politician’s “worst nightmare.”

One of Tuberville’s main concerns is Alabama’s education system. He’s a self-proclaimed education expert, citing his 40 years of coaching for high schools and colleges.

“[The U.S. Department of Education] have ruined us because we’ve changed what we teach in high schools. We don’t teach U.S. history very often, it’s usually an elective. There’s no state history and no government. Nobody knows about the constitution anymore, it’s not taught. Why is that? Because they don’t want it taught. The people in Washington D.C. do not believe in the Constitution.,” said Tuberville.

Tuberville also shared his support for Donald Trump, calling him a leader and “godsend” to the country.

“I believe in Donald Trump. I believe God sent Donald Trump because if we had not gotten him elected, I don’t know how this country would look even after 3 year of continuing in the direction that we were going,” said Tuberville.

He went on to discuss free healthcare and student loan forgiveness and why he opposes it.

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch. I keep hearing about this free hospitalization, free school. Folks, let me tell you something; you do that and sooner or later you’re going to be paying two or three other people’s student loans off later in life. Ain’t nothing free, you’re going to get what you put into it.”

Tuberville also commented on the American-Iran conflict saying, “We’ve been fighting over there for 2,000 years, we’re not going to solve the problem. What we need to do is keep them from coming after us and our allies, we’ve got to keep them balanced.”

The Republican primary for the Alabama Senate race will take place on March 3, 2020. Other Republican candidates for the race include Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Ruth Page Nelson and Jeff Sessions. The general election for the Senate will take place on November 3, 2020.

