JSU in Lights draws crowd, collects toys

Madison Bailey, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University held its annual Jacksonville State University in Lights celebration at the president’s house on Monday, December 2.

JSU in Lights is a tradition that is unique to JSU. Faculty, board members, students and members of the community all come together to enjoy refreshments, get to know one another and witness the lighting of the Christmas lights across campus.

Sammie Criss, a JSU Ambassador, has a great appreciation for the JSU in Lights tradition.

“JSU in Lights is one of the many ways JSU feels like home,” said Criss. “Christmas is always a really special holiday for me at home, so getting to incorporate those feelings and traditions into my college life is such a special and unique opportunity that I definitely don’t take for granted.”

This unique tradition also includes a toy drive organized by the Student Government Association. People are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to the event, which are then given to children in need.

Many people attended the event and brought unwrapped toys for the SGA toy drive, and there was even an appearance from Cocky himself.

This year, JSU in Lights was hosted by Dr. Don Killingsworth, the acting president of the university, on the first floor of the president’s home.

