Communication professor, former department head, to retire

Scott Young, News Editor

Dr. Kingsley O. Harbor, a professor of communication at Jacksonville State University, announced his plans to retire after 17 years of working for the department. His retirement will take effect at the end of 2019.

“When one reaches one’s point of diminishing return, then it is time to reconsider options,” said Harbor. “Additionally, the time gained during retirement will allow me to improve the quality of my health.”

Harbor has been teaching at colleges for 27 years, previously working full-time at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina and Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

“My favorite memories of teaching are exemplified by my students’ successes,” said Harbor. “Their stories of their successes give me the feeling that it is all worth it to be a teacher and even a department head, where one has the opportunity to change lives positively.”

Harbor earned his first degree in telecommunication engineering from the P&T Technical School in Osohodi-Isolo, Nigeria. Later, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering technology from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in mass communication from Southern University and a doctorate in journalism from Southern Illinois University.

In 2002, he was hired as a professor of communication for JSU and served as the department head from 2002 to 2019.

“I plan to relax and get a good rest before anything else,” said Harbor. “Other activities will follow later, and certainly, I will be doing some writings—research articles and book work.”

Dr. Patrick McGrail, an associate professor and head of the Department of Communication, said that Harbor’s experience and expertise has been very valuable to him.

“Dr. Harbor hired me as an assistant professor back in 2008, and put me in charge of broadcasting,” said McGrail. “Dr. Harbor is a generous, quiet, contemplative man whose main area of expertise is international ethics. He also has a strong quantitative bent, and is very good at methodology and research.”

Mike Stedham, a part-time instructor for the Department of Communication, said that he was a part of the hiring committee that hired Harbor in 2002.

“Dr. Harbor has been chair of our department for most of the time I have been at JSU, and I have always found him to be a pleasure to work with,” said Stedham. “His guidance and organization led to the department’s national accreditation, and he has spent countless hours working making sure we live up to the best standards of our profession. He has devoted himself to this department and its students, and we have been enriched by his service.”

The Department of Communication plans to hold a retirement celebration for Harbor on Monday, December 16 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room 180 of Self Hall.

