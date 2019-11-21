Reeves and Arrington perform their junior recital

Scott Young, News Editor

Trumpet players Matthew Reeves and Will Arrington performed a joint junior recital on Tuesday, November 19 in the First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville.

All general music and music education majors at Jacksonville State University are required to perform a junior recital to fulfill the requirements for a bachelor’s degree.

Reeves studies under Dr. Chris Probst, a JSU trumpet professor, and Arrington studies under Brad Whitfield, a JSU trumpet adjunct instructor.

Both students were advised by their professor on what pieces to play during their recital, but the decision was ultimately up to them.

Reeves performed Intrada by Otto Ketting, Suite by Jean Absil, Quiet City by Aaron Copland, Fantaisie Brillante by Jean-Baptiste Arban and Andante et Allegro by J. Guy Ropartz.

“I chose these pieces simply because they are fun to play, are entertaining to hear, and they have academic value to them,” said Reeves. “Each piece has made me a better player because of the challenges that each brings.”

Arrington performed Sonate pour Cornet et Piano by Thorvald Hansen, Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Eric Ewzen, Sonate Trompette et piano by Jean Hubeau and Night Sun Journey by Meg Bowles.

“I chose my finale, ‘Night Sun Journey’, to give the audience a different listening experience than other recitals they’ve been to,” said Arrington. “Night Sun Journey differs from all of my other pieces because it’s played along with a track.”

Reeves said that he practiced his pieces for about an hour a day for the last three months in preparation for his recital. He said some pieces he began practicing at the beginning of the semester and some have been in repertoire for several semesters.

“Music is important to me because it gives every single person a way to express themselves,” said Reeves. “Whether they sing in the car, play an instrument, lead worship at church or compose great works, everyone can experience music in a way that connects them to themselves.”

Arrington said that he has spent a lot of his own spare time to practice for his recital and that he began his recital with “standard trumpet literature” and then moved to different styles of music.

“There probably hasn’t been a day that music wasn’t a part of our lives in some way,” said Arrington. “It’s able to improve our mood no matter how we’re feeling that day. Music charms the soul. Not just for those that specialize in it, but everyone on the Earth.”

