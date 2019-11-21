JSU nursing professor, Annette Daugherty, dies

Madison Bailey, Correspondent

Annette Brooks Daugherty, age 56, died on Wednesday, November 13. She was a well-known and beloved nursing instructor at Jacksonville State University.

Her memorial service took place on Saturday, November 16, at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, followed by a private burial service for the family.

Daugherty was born on December 18, 1962, to Bill and Joyce Brooks in Louisville, Kentucky. She graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina and continued her education at the University of North Carolina and Queens College, where she earned her master’s degree in nursing.

She received her RN from Presbyterian Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte.

Daugherty became a nurse at Riverview Medical Center in Gadsden. She then held the position of Chief Nursing Officer at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital from 1998 to 2010, and then became an instructor in the School of Nursing at JSU.

She married her husband, Michael Daugherty, in 1989. Together, they had one son, two daughters, six grandsons and one granddaughter. She resided in Jacksonville with her husband at the time of her death and was a committed member of the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville.

Daugherty made a positive impact on many lives, including the lives of many JSU nursing students, throughout her lifetime.

Hunter Watts, a nursing student at JSU, grew especially close to Daugherty during this semester. She was his clinical instructor at Piedmont Health and Rehab and the instructor for his Foundations of Nursing Practice class.

“She had a motherly personality,” said Watts. “By that, I mean it was tough love. She expected the most out of you but was there for you when you needed some encouragement and help along the way.”

Watts explained that Daugherty not only taught him nursing skills, but also things about life. She was a huge supporter of her students and encouraged them through the good and the bad.

“One day, one of my patients refused to let me do my assessment and take her vital signs. I went to Mrs. D for help, and the patient ended up letting Mrs. D do it. I was down on myself and wondered what I did wrong. I told Mrs. D that she was a natural, and she quickly let me know that I would also be a natural one day – I will never forget that.

Rayne Ragains is another nursing student who maintained a close relationship with Daugherty.

“She was one of the most loving and caring people ever,” Ragains said. “She was our nursing mom. She was always there for you, always looked after you and always made sure your health came first.”

Daugherty played a significant role in Ragain’s life through her constant encouragement and support, especially with Ragain’s struggles with dyslexia.

“Even with my dyslexia, she always told me I would do great things. I now am the technical supervisor of a lab. She believed in me and gave me a second chance to realize I could do amazing things even with my learning disabilities.”

The JSU Nursing Department honored Daugherty in an announcement posted on the department’s official Facebook page on November 14.

“Annette possessed extensive experience in nursing as a caregiver, administrator, and educator,” the department said. “The impact of her commitment to the nursing discipline, passion for education, and love for her students will be felt for generations.”

Annette Daugherty was a bright light in all aspects of her life, especially in the nursing department here at JSU. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will never be forgotten.

