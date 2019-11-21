Gamecocks put up 125 points over Brescia

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Gamecocks recorded a new single-game scoring high in a Division one basketball matchup against Brescia with a final score of 125-55. The previous record was recorded in 2004 with 112 points against Shorter College. This matchup was also the third largest scoring margin in school history with 70 points over Brescia, the second largest being a 74-point margin over Gadsden Tech in 1950 and the largest being 86-points over John Marshall.

The game was a back and forth for only about the first three minutes of the matchup with only three lead changes. Jacksonville then kept a small lead until about half way through the first half of the game when the Gamecocks gained a 10-point lead over Brescia. By the end of the half, Jacksonville State found themselves ahead 31 points with a score of 65-34 going into half-time after a 3-point shot at the buzzer by Kayne Henry.

By the second half, the Gamecocks continued to ride off of the momentum from the first half and only continued to widen the margin over Brescia. The game eventually came to a close with one last jump shot from Elias Harden. The Gamecocks ended the game with a 65 percent shooting average in the field and 57 percent at the three-point line.

Each player saw playing time in this matchup and put points on the board for their team. The bench accounted for 46 field goals, which set yet another record for Division I Gamecocks basketball. Overall, the bench accounted for 72 points of the 125 points scored.

Kayne Henry, Elias Harden, Martin Roub, Ty Hudson, Juwan Perdue and Maros Zeliznak all recorded double digit points with Henry, Elias and Perdue all lead the team with 19 points each. Henry also lead the team in rebounds with 6 points total for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks will be traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana to play against Purdue University as part of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Game will be broadcast live on 91.9 WLJS and 97.9 WVOK. Fans can stay up to date on future events and dates related to Men’s basketball and other Gamecock sports by following the Jacksonville State Gamecocks Facebook page.

